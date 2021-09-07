Fashion Faceoff: Malaika Arora or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who wore the holographic gown better?

In a world where twinning is an accepted style move that is worthy of being treasured with pictures sitting comfortably in your gallery, there are also moments when you coincidentally end up wearing an almost similar outfit as your girl pal. We stumbled upon B-town's A1 BFF, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and in holographic gowns.

We believe that these fashion enthusiasts have us swooning over their vacation to at-home party outfits. The Gucci printed sleeveless tops were too chic to handle. Check out these beauties who made a case in holographic pleated numbers. First up, the Good Newwz actress walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week with oodles of high-glam. The grand finale witnessed the star in Monisha Jaising’s off-shoulder gown that came to a sweetheart neckline, criss-cross details at the front, and cut-outs at the side. The voluminous flare made her look like the ultimate goddess. We love a promising look that brings a glitzy element forward. With her tresses left open in waves, and no accessories chosen, her gown owned all the attention. Oh, the Kohl-rimmed eyes are a massive love too!

Next up, Mala made for a so very sultry look recently in a Gemy Maalouf gown. Perfect for a party, this outfit was designed with a plunging neckline and a knotted detail at the front. It also had a similar flare and bore exaggerated long sleeves. We all love some drama and here’s how to slay in a voguish way. Making for a spotlight move was her stunning ensemble but with a little help borrowed from accessories like fingerings and bangles. Ankle-straps stilettos followed the wow-inducing suit as well. Looking away from those glittery eyelids and pretty waves isn’t an option, right?

Who according to you aced the holographic number? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times Alia Bhatt embraced the retro vibes like a bonafide diva