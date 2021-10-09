Fashion Faceoff: Malaika Arora or Kate Beckinsale; Who wore the Georges Chakra cape sleeve gown better?

Hollywood stars’ styles have always been an inspiration for our homegrown actresses. Hoping on the trends sported by world-famous stars from the fashion capitals could never go wrong, right? Or would they? Styling and tweaking the same designer’s gowns to fit and flatter their body and style has given us some favourite faceoff moments and this time again it’s the gorgeous Malaika Arora’s recent look from a photoshoot that gave us dejavu feels! The British actress and model Kate Beckinsale had worn the same outfit a year ago at the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health. Read on to know how each star styled their one-shoulder gown from Georges Chakra.

Malaika Arora

The Chaiya Chaiya star, Malaika Arora has been sporting some luxe gowns and modern silhouettes recently back to back. Her stylist Maneka Harisinghani shared a few drop-dead gorgeous pictures of the star in an elegant gown from Georges Chakra. Her white one-shoulder form-fitting gown featured a cape sleeve and bore a blingy golden sequin pattern. Malaika opted for an ultra glam makeup featuring smokey eyes, dewy base, hints of blush and glossy nude lips. She ditched necklaces and picked eye-grabbing green drop earrings from the label Rose and tied her hair back into a messy bun. She swooned our hearts in her grand avatar.

Kate Beckinsale

The Aviator actress Kate Beckinsale had opted for the same outfit on the red carpet for the 2020 Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health hosted by the Prince’s foundation. The colour, the embellishments and the draped train, the star pulled it off like a true diva and looked enchanting. She even teamed it with a matching embellished mask. She styled her hair up in a bun and left a few tendrils free to frame her face. Her choice of minimalistic shoulder-grazing earrings and golden-hued platform heels complemented her classy style well.

Who do you think pulled off the one-shoulder cape sleeve gown better? Tell us in the comments below.

