Fashion Faceoff: Malaika Arora or Kiara Advani; Who wore the abstract printed shirt better?

The sun is out and so are prints that can't keep calm. Given the crazy hot temps, it's only fair and chic that you show it in your style. So vocal for everything loud is something that needs no further convincing. Seen the fashion trends chart yet? Abstract printed ensembles are big news that fall under summer's stylebook and rightly so, it's everywhere making life edgier. Here's a shirt that's hitting the internet is cool and jazzy ways and it's just so fun. Worn by two of our Bollywood divas but styled differently, if you were to be a fashion critic, who would you give your vote to?

Malaika Arora

Seen a week ago and the first to wear, the star whose style is the one for the eyes and fashion books, rocked a coordinated colourful printed shirt and mini skirt set. The abstract printed slightly oversized number was all for a bright and very sunshine-friendly look as it boasted of comfort. Quick to make statements was the 48-year-old's Saint Laurent's black leather bag with a chain-link strap, a blue denim baseball cap, and Chloé's woody logo slides with crossover straps. Make your coffee runs a note-worthy one with this as your reference.

Kiara Advani

She's brought a riot of colours and prints with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions. Shirts are a staple but why keep them to a regular? Hit all the right notes like the 29-year-old who sported the same multi-coloured printed shirt but she ditched the skirt that matched. Instead, she paired the collared ensemble with yellow denim shorts with frayed hems. Much like Mala's style, this shirt was left mostly unbuttoned. The starlet's OOTD was styled with pink framed sunnies and sports shoes.

