Fashion Faceoff: Malaika Arora or Kriti Sanon, who wore the Safiyaa cape-sleeved jumpsuit better?

The December bells are well on their way to ring all out and make you slay all the way up. A month that will be solely about taking maximum sartorial rides with the aim to do it boldly and beautifully. From the recent style stories of Bollywood girls, Malaika Arora and Kriti Sanon, it is evident that a jumpsuit knows a thing or two about party perfection style. Christmas is traditionally centered around red ensembles and it does feel like Santa Claus is already in town. Additionally, the monochrome style is also something we're excited about and celebrities have stayed devoted to it. Make it glamourous, make it double the statement as these stylish stars who chose fabulous Safiyaa cape-sleeved outfits.

Malaika Arora and Kriti Sanon look lovely in Safiyaa ensembles

Malaika Arora Ivory and black are the two hues that probably receive the most votes throughout the year. Timeless, these tell tales of chic so confidently and effortlessly. Make an impeccable entrance in this Jaime jumpsuit from the London-based designer Daniela Karnuts brand. The 49-year-old's ensemble includes a satin halter neck top which has a semi-draped finish. Its broad and long cape sleeves are a lovely feature. What is as phenomenal as her top is the plain trouser which comes with a good fit. Fashion stylist Maneka Harisinghani brought in accessories such as Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps, a micro handbag, and gold rings to seal off the Anarkali Disco Chali dancer's look. Take notes of the winged eyeliner, highlighted skin, and a brownish nude lipstick shade. And just like that, she wore it first and well!

Kriti Sanon The next day we got another serve. Red dresses aren't the hero anymore. On the hot seat right now is this Rs. 1,00,824.59 onesie. The above inspiration offered by Malaika too has the same price point. Although, the Bhediya actress's monotone outfit which was styled by Sukriti Grover got a pop of shine with Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps. She brought that fire to her look with studded rings and the lipstick. We totally have our roster ready. Interestingly, these pretties chose to rock ponytails. While Malaika's was a wavy, high one, Kriti kept hers straight and low with tendrils to frame her face.