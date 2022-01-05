Fashion Faceoff: Malaika Arora or Lily Collins: Who wore the H&M X Giambattista Valli red tulle dress better?

Here's another day when we wonder whether anybody would loathe a red dress. No matter whether the temps drop or warm-up, we know the colour that's associated with love and glamour although mainstream feels always the ideal one to play dress-up with. No matter how many colours exist or barely any resides inside your closet, nothing is as high on oomph as red that thrives at any given moment, and here are two reasons that landed us with assurance.

Its true outdoor parties in most states across the country may not see the light of the day, but virtual celebrations and back-to-zoom shall replace the new normal with that of the old. Here's a dress that looks so wearable (for it's twice as nice) and indefinitely elegant. Back in 2019, Tanya Ghavri picked out H&M X Giambattista Valli’s red dress to style Malaika Arora as she headed to Spa Fit & Fab Awards in Mumbai. This asymmetrical tulle dress entailed a sexy plunging neckline that had a mini sheer fabric attached. It's the batwing sleeves and the fit and flare skirt that brought a cute touch to the outfit's overall appearance.

Dresses that bring drama are always in trend, as per fashion trends, outfits with OTT details that play as a cape, train, or anything affixed from the shoulders or back will rule in 2022. And, this dress has the train, look at how gorgeously the 48-year-old posed with the fabric. Mala wrapped up her look with accessories like a choker necklace, layered pearl necklaces, finger rings and pointed-toe pumps with embellishments.

We were surprised to see the same dress in front of our screens again in 2021. When does a red dress never look fabulous? Lily Collins from Emily in Paris Season 2 wore it in the French Revolution episode (the last one). The 32-year-old wore this mini dress for the fashion show that was held in Versailles, France. Costume designer Marilyn Fitoussi was appointed by wardrobe consultant Patricia Field to be the star behind impeccable looks featured in this comedy-drama. Whilst Malaika's look had white neck chains, Lily had two gold dainty chains and that pretty heart pendant looks steal-worthy. Her ring and bracelet look definitely charming. Both the stunners had their tresses tied into a bun but Emily had hair accessories to compliment her look.



Who wore the red tulle dress better? Let us know in the comments below.

