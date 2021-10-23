Fashion Faceoff: Malaika Arora or Rakul Preet Singh: Who styled the Manish Malhotra sequin saree better?

We have a treat for you. Yes, another faceoff at the end of the week. And this one's rather exciting. Sequins have garnered a huge fan base among Bollywood celebs and surely for a reason. While the B-Town divas have been obsessing over the sequin trend for over some time now, they have decided to give their ethnic looks a western touch as evident from their choice of sequin sarees because of the shimmery details and the shine have bowled them over.

So catching two divas in the same sequin saree is rather unsurprising. We caught Malaika Arora and Rakul Preet Singh in the same sequin saree by B-town favourite designer, Manish Malhotra and we are going to break down their looks.

First up, is the Chaiya Chaiya star creating shimmery magic through her look. Malaika donned a multi-coloured sequin saree that came in a green hue. She paired the stunning drape with a sleeveless blouse featuring a V-neckline with cut-out details. She accessorised her look with a silver necklace with the face of a snake etched on it, a chain-link neckpiece, bracelet along with some stacked rings. Matching with her lip shade, she painted her eyes brown, highlighted her cheeks and filled in her brows neatly. Her side-parted waves looked electrifying.

On the other hand, we have Rakul who wore the exact same saree but in a different colour during Kondapolam promotions. She wore the multi-coloured sequin saree from the same designer paired with a magenta pink cut-out blouse with a plunging neckline. She ditched heavy accessories for ruby studded earrings and went with neutral makeup with soft pink lips, copper brown eyeshadow, mascara laden lashes while her hair was styled into waves.

We think both the divas looked stunning but our vote goes to Rakul. What do you think? Who styled it better? Tell us in the comments.

