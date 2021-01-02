Fashion Faceoff: Malaika Arora or Sonakshi Sinha; Who wore the neon knotted co ord set better?

Both Malaika Arora and Sonakshi Sinha add their own personal twist to the neon co-ord. Who do you think styled it the best?

We love a good faceoff moment, especially when celebs bring their own personal style to trendy looks. Neon was all the rage this past year and believe or not, we've managed to survive it with absolutely no fashion moments. Trends like the neon blowout didn't quite have its moment in the past year and it looks like celebrities are definitely making up for it this year.

who was lounging by the pool to ring the new year in style made the most of her fashionable wardrobe. Her last getaway of 2020 includes quite a lot of trendy pieces with one particular co-ord set that stood out. The actress chose for neon green separates at her tropical paradise. Arora picked up a knotted crop top that showed off enough of her toned midriff. The actress styled it with a pair of matching high-waisted shorts that gave off a boyish vibe. Adding to it was her gold jewellery that stood out while she kept her makeup to a minimum with kohl-rimmed eyes and a glowy base.

This look reminded us of this particular fashion moment from a few months ago. chose for a similar neon co-ord but styled it in quite a different way. The Dabangg actress chose for a similar knitted top but styled it with a cape jacket over it. While Malaika opted for shorts, Sinha chose for flared pants. With seashell necklaces and sleek straight hair, Sonakshi surely looked like a diva!

Who do you think wore neon co-ord the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

