Fashion Faceoff: Malaika Arora or Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes: Who wore Georges Chakra gown better?

Both Malaika Arora and Jasmine opted for the exact same sunshine yellow dress at different occasions. Who wore it better?

When it comes to fashion, there is no shortage of inspiration. Both Bollywood and Hollywood divas put on their best foot forward and always manage to look their absolute best when they step out for events and even running errands! But many times, their outfits are picked based on what they've seen, or rather who they have seen sporting it. Like us, celebrities too get extremely influenced by each other and decide to sport the exact same outfit as another celebrity.

The most recent one was .

Malaika Arora picked out a bright sunshine yellow lavish dress by Georges Chakra for an event. Malaika opted for the yellow gown which bore a one-shoulder style and also featured loads of layering around her ruffle shoulders. The dress cinched her waist and flowed easily down, with a thigh-high slit which showed off her toned legs. Malaika's dress also featured a long train and she styled this with soft brushed curls and completed her look with soft, smokey eyes and neutral lips. She styled her look with a matching pair of stiletto heels and looked absolutely smoking in the outfit!

But Malaika Arora was not the first to sport the dress! Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes sported the Georges Chakra dress back in 2019, much before Malaika Arora did! The American dusky model looked absolutely phenomenal in the outfit that she styled with her hair pulled back with a few loose strands that framed her face well. A white pair of stilettos completed her look for the event.

But this isn't the first time that Malaika Arora seems to have taken inspiration from the Victoria's Secret Angel. Back in 2019, Malaika also picked out a pristine white ruffle layer dress by Aadnevik. The dress featured a corset-like top that opened up into a a long layered skirt from waist-down and also came with a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs. Neutral stiletto pumps completed the diva's look that she completed with a scarlet red lip.

A while before that, back in 2018, Jasmine Tookes sported the exact same number at a UNICEF gala. While Malaika went sans accessories, Tookes opted for a statement diamond neckpiece and her hair was parted in the centre.

Both the divas looked absolutely flawless in the outfit and we can't seem to pick who wore it better!

Who according to you wore both the dresses better? Malaika Arora or Jasmine Tookes? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

