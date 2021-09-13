Fashion Faceoff: Megan Fox or Kim Kardashian: Who wore the Thierry Mugler dress better?

So here we are with another fashion faceoff and we are so excited! Since people all around the world are getting vaccinated and the restrictions are being lifted, public events and award shows are taking place after more than a year. Once again, celebrities are gracing the red carpet with their sartorial picks and we can't keep calm.

First up, we have the glamorous Megan Fox. For the 2021 Video Music Awards, Megan Fox wore a sheer Thierry Mugler see-through spaghetti strap dress. The dress featured a plunging neckline with red sparkly embroidery that showed off her embellished silver thong as well. She wore a pair of silver Jimmy Choo stilettos that complemented the sparkly naked outfit. She topped off her racy look with middle-parted wet wavy tresses. Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly looked every bit sparkly in a metallic red suit with his face adorned with rhinestones. The couple posed for photos and couldn't keep their hands off each other.

Back in 2019, reality TV star Kim Kardashian donned a similar wet look as she walked the red carpet for Met Gala. Thierry Mugler himself came out of retirement to design this skin-tight, beige ensemble for Kim. The latex dress was adorned with crystal beads and was made to look as if she had just stepped out of the ocean. The bodycon dress flaunted her tiny waist and her famous curves. She paired her outfit with nude slip-on heels. Nude makeup and side-parted hair that was positioned with heavy gel and left into waves added to the wet look. Unsurprisingly, she stole the show. Kim was accompanied by her then-husband Kanye West who wore a black zip-up jacket with black pants and black boots.

Whose dripping-wet look did you like most? Tell us in the comments.

