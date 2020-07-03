Fashion Faceoff: Meghan Markle or Angelina Jolie: Who wore the white cape style dress better?

The former Suits star and the Maleficent actress wore eerily similar dresses at different occasions. Who wore it better?

Fashion faceoffs are always exciting, especially when they include megastars!

Celebrities are often inspired by each other when it comes to fashion. When one celebrity like Angelina Jolie or Meghan Markle wears an outfit, it becomes an overnight trend!

So one can only imagine when two megastars sport a similar dress, how popular it is bound to become!

Both, Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie sported a white cape-style dress, a few years ago, at different events of course. Take a look!

Meghan Markle

Back in 2018, for her first Royal Engagement with the Queen of England, Meghan Markle opted for a creamy white dress by Givenchy. The outfit was modest as it featured a cape-style pattern over her shoulders and ended just before her elbows. The dress hugged her figure and ended well below her knees.

At her waist, the former Duchess of Sussex added a thin black belt to make for a contrasting look against the white. She styled this with simple black pumps and a mini handbag to make for an elegant look.

Her black hair was left loose and styled into easy, glossy waves to complete her look.

Angelina Jolie

Jolie was the first to wear this style of dress by Ralph & Russo, back in 2014! The actress wore the dress to the UK premiere of Unbroken and looked ravishing on the red carpet. Angelina's dress too featured a similar cape pattern but had a broader neckline than that of Meghan's. She added to it, a small red brooch to match with the ruby earrings that she styled her look with. Nude pumps completed her elegant look while her hair was pulled back into a neat bun.

Who according to you rocked the cape-style white dress better - Meghan Markle or Angelina Jolie? Comment below and let us know.

