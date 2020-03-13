Fashion Faceoff: Meghan Markle or Gigi Hadid: Who wore the Emilia Wick cape style outfit better?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/meghan_markle_gigi_hadid.jpg?itok=3H7aRrYm

The former Suits actress and the supermodel picked out different versions of the same outfit by the designer. Who do you think wore it better?

Meghan Markle's outfit has been the most talked-about one this week. The Duchess of Sussex has been out and about completing her royal duties along with Prince Harry. She wore an array of vibrant colours in including vibrant blue, scarlet red and deep and a final emerald green number to bid adieu to her royal life.

Meghan Markle's dress was anything but casual. The emerald green number by Emilia Wickstead was a maxi number that hugged her body and was cropped beneath her knees. It had a matching side-swept cape that ended right below her hips. She matched this with nude stiletto pumps from Aquazzura and a mini bag to match. The former Suits actress also opted for neutral makeup which included kohl-lined eyes, glossy lips, and filled-in brows. Her hair was styled in a side-swept manner and pulled back into a neat bun.

The cape looked slightly familiar and that's because supermodel Gigi Hadid sported it last year! Hadid opted for a bright, sky blue version in a jumpsuit and this also included a similar side-swept cape and cascaded over one of her shoulders. The jumpsuit was lose on top and featured a corset-like waist which opened into free-flowing pants. She completed this with blue snakeskin pumps and silver hoop earrings. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek, high ponytail and her makeup was much bolder as compared to Markle's. The supermodel opted for cat-lined almost smokey eyes, filled-in brows and peachy nude lips.

While both the outfits were different, they both featured Emilia Wickstead's side-swept cape that was common on both the outfits.

Which version do you like and who according to you rocked the style better - Meghan Markle or Kendall Jenner?

Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :getty images

Read More