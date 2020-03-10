Fashion Faceoff: Meghan Markle or Kate Middleton: Who aced the look at the Commonwealth Day Service?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/meghan_markle_or_kate_middleton_.jpg?itok=8d6j-aOx

Both the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex picked out bright colours for their first public outing together since the Megxit. Who wore it better?

On Monday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle along with Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived at the Westminster Abbey in London dressed in their best outfits. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ensured they were dressed to the nines for their last royal engagement before they stepped back from their duties.

For her final appearance as a Royal, Meghan opted for a striking green dress and matching fascinator. Her Emilia Wickstead dress hugged her body and featured an elegant half-cape that flowed over her shoulder. She sported this with a fascinator in the same green shade, by William Chambers and accessorised her look with a bag by Gabriela Hearst. Nude stiletto pumps by Aquazzura and solitaire earrings completed her look for the event that the former Suits actress attended hand-in-hand with Prince Harry. Her hair was secured into a tight low bun to steer clear from her face. Filled-in brows, blush pink cheeks and neutral toned-glossy lips completed her glamorous look for the Commonwealth festivities.

Kate Middleton on the other hand opted for a deep scarlet number, that she recycled back from 2018! Her coat-dress that was custom-made by Catherine Walker, featured a double-breasted front with a fit and flare silhouette to it and a velvet trim collar. She accessorised this with a felt cocktail hat by Sally Ann Provan and matching Gianvito Rossi heels and a suede clutch. Drop-diamond earrings, her hair pulled back into a neat bun, rosy cheeks and glossy pink lips completed the Duchess of Cambridge's look for the event she attended with Prince William.

While both the Duchess' rocked outfits by different designers and different silhouettes, we can't help but wonder who looked better at the event - Kate Middleton or Meghan Makrle?

Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :Getty Images

Read More