Fashion Faceoff: Mira Kapoor or Mouni Roy; Who wore the printed tube top and skirt set from Zara better?

Floral co-ord sets and breezy tube tops are a major spring fashion essential. They are elegant, effortless, chic and classy all in one. While we saw Mira Rajput Kapoor don a floral printed tube top and skirt set at her husband Shahid Kapoor’s outdoor birthday bash, Mouni Roy wore the same ensemble for an intimate dinner date with her husband, Suraj Nambiar. Let’s take a look at how each one of them styled the same outfit in their own unique way.

Mira Kapoor

Mira had hosted a star-studded birthday party for her husband on February 25. It was an outdoor sundowner party and Mira chose just the perfect attire. The diva donned this floral co-ord set featuring a long skirt and a matching tube top, from the shelves of the fast fashion label, Zara.

The top is called Ruffled Linen-Blend Top and costs Rs 2,990. The skirt, Printed Linen-Blend Skirt with Ruffles, is worth Rs 5,990, making the set worth ₹8,980. The printed tube top is made of a linen blend and features ruffled details, asymmetrical neckline, smocked back and exposed shoulders. The long high-waist skirt also comes in a linen blend with layered ruffles and a fitted silhouette.

Mira, kept the styling minimal for her birthday bash look. She simply accessorised the outfit with a pair of gold hoop earrings. She left her locks open in a side parting, and her makeup included a nude pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, dewy base, and a hint of mascara.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy chose this chic outfit for her dinner date with bae, Suraj Nambiar. The couple looked gorgeous as they posed outside a restaurant for the shutterbugs. The Zara outfit looked just as elegant on Mouni as it did on Mira. The tube top and skirt set fit her like a glove and flawlessly hugged her svelte frame.

Mouni let her outfit do all the talking as she skipped on the accessories for her intimate date night look. The Brahmastra actor sealed the ensemble with a black over-the-body chain bag and black strappy heels. She had straightened her locks and left them open in a middle parting. She chose a bold makeup look with a blush pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin.

Who according to you wore this tube top and skirt set from Zara better? Mira Kapoor or Mouni Roy? Let us know in the comments below.

