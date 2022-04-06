Fashion Faceoff: Mouni Roy or Parineeti Chopra; Who wore the Nadine Merabi cocktail dress better?

A fashion faceoff is a moment where two celebrities support similar or same outfits with their style tweak. While most times we see Bollywood celebrities taking style notes from Hollywood stars and supermodels, these days we see many B-town celebs inspiring each other and rocking similar outfits giving us stunning fashion faceoff moments proving divas who win together, twin together! Parineeti Chopra’s recent look in a maroon mini dress created a fashion faceoff moment with Mouni Roy, who had worn a similar dress in a different hue last year in her Dubai vacay. Let’s check out how both of them styled their snazzy cocktail dress.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy looked stunning in her little black dress by Nadine Merabi that featured a plunging V neckline and a floor-sweeping trail from the side. The full sleeve mini dress shimmered making it a perfect pick for a party night. Hand-embroidered sequins and metallic thread embroidery added oomph to her snazzy look. Mouni teamed the look with black fuzzy heels and glammed up with heavy-duty smokey-eye make-up and nude lipstick. She left her silky hair open and channelled her inner diva in the Rs 27000 worth dress.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra picked the same dress in maroon by Nadine Merabi. She let her dress do the talking with minimal accessories. The shoulder pads, plunging V neckline and side trail gave a rakish look to her mini dress. The ‘Girl on the Train’ actress looked fabulous with her on-point makeup game featuring shimmery golden lids, sharp contours and red lips. Pointed-toe heels, sparkly silver earrings and ruby stone crusted earrings complimented her scintillating look. Parineeti tied her hair into a sleek ponytail and completed the look glamorously.

Who do you think wore the glittery V-neck mini dress by Nadine Merabi better; Mouni Roy or Parineeti Chopra? Tell us in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Kiara Advani shows blue is the new fab with jumpsuits that define elegance and chicness in equal measure