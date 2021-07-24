Fashion Faceoff: Neha Dhupia or Genelia Deshmukh; Who wore the orange shirt by Cuin in an ultra glam style?

Genelia Deshmukh is known for her adorable characters played on screen and funny reels she posts on her Instagram with her husband Riteish Deshmukh. No matter how long it has been, Genelia still gives us Aditi vibes from her hit movie Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na with her chic styles and sporty looks. The diva recently sported the same shirt Neha Dhupia donned a month ago and we are in awe of how both pulled off the shirt perfectly suiting their vibe, though they don’t share the same style. While Genelia is usually spotted in cosy yet trendy looks Neha loves her kaftans and brings an ethnic touch even to her modern silhouettes. No doubt the fashionistas can slay any style with their own quirky twist to it and that’s exactly what they did with the Rs 8500 worth bright orange shirt. Check out how the divas put together their vibrant look.

Neha Dhupia

Neha, who is soon to be mom again, has been spotting some joyful breezy looks in the last few months and one of our favourites was her stunning tangerine butterfly-like monochromatic look. She twirled wearing a flowy long skirt teamed with the printed shirt from the label Cuin. She let her short centre-parted hair flow freely and decked up with contoured cheeks, brushed brows, red lips and neutral eye makeup. She skipped on heavy-duty accessories and picked a statement emerald stone ring and simple earrings to amp up her look. The diva signed off her breezy girlish look with nude shoes from Jimmy Choo.

Genelia Deshmukh

Genelia had a sporty take on her orange shirt that featured bishop sleeves and an oversized breezy silhouette. She wore it as a shirt dress and cinched her waist with a beige belt that matched the outfit. While white chunky sneakers gave it a youthful spin, her star-shaped earrings from Radhika Agrawal elevated the fun spirit of her dashing look. The diva pulled her hair up and tied a neat bun and complimented her look with glossy lips, smudged eyeshadow and kohl-rimmed eyes.

We loved both the looks though it’s Genelia's trendy shirt dress style that won our hearts. Whose style is your vote for? Tell us in the comments below.

