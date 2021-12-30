Fashion Faceoff: Neha Dhupia or Janhvi Kapoor: Who wore the Sureena Chowdhri black velvet kaftan better?

If you've chosen to give body-hugging ensembles a good break, here's something the celebrities have proved to be a favourite and we are currently rooting for. The fashion trend that birthed and thrived big in pandemic offers up peak comfort even in its most minimal form. One needn't wait for the ultra-sweaty summer days to don kaftans, these flowy pieces look ever-stunning and meet every style benchmark you may have in mind, and what's best is that you get to wear kaftans to pre-wedding celebrations, vacations, and beyond.

May we help you meet the chic and fabulous kaftan that you'll seriously love? The same attire has received two votes from Bollywood beauties, the velvet attire looks simply magical. Yesterday, we came across Neha Dhupia's throwback post online wherein the diva had dressed in Sureena Chowdhri's black kaftan for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's sangeet night which took place earlier this month in Rajasthan. The floor-length attire featured an embroidered V-neckline and those hot pink borders look so arresting with gold circular sequins adding definition to it. Look at the relaxed fit, how gorgeous! Celebrity, wedding, and fashion stylist, Aastha Sharma chose to pretty it up extra for the Sheesha actress in Amrapali jewellery.

And, here's what happened a week ago. Janhvi put out a string of pictures that had the starlet dressed in the same black kaftan. While we were mesmerised by the beauty of the Saudi Arabian desert, she looked lovely and we absolutely bookmarked this look for the second time. Meagan Concessio, although styled this outfit with Viange's gold dangle earrings to keep the look on-point.

Who wore the velvet kaftan? Let us know in the comments below.

