Fashion Faceoff: Nora Fatehi or Emma Watson; Who donned the all black dress over pants style better?

Fashion face-offs have become more like songs from 's movies- either it's “inspired” from Hollywood or a remake of a breathtaking number from the past. But what's not to like about it when the final result is top-notch classy and trendy! Nora Fatehi’s recent look in a black peplum top and cigarette pants reminds us of Emma Watson’s stunning look from 2012. While both the stars opted for different designers, the outfit more or less looked almost the same and definitely added oomph to their dashing sense of style. Scroll on to dig deeper into each of their dapper looks.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson walked the red carpet for the premiere of The Perks of Being a Wallflower in London wearing a classy set from Christian Dior consisting of a black strapless mini ball gown with matching cigarette pants. She kept the look monochromatic with black pointed-toe pumps and complimented her luxe style with a Tiffany & Co heart-shaped key pendant necklace and matching simple stud earrings. She painted her lip bright red and opted for pink shimmery eyeshadow that was subtle yet loud enough to get your eyes hooked to hers. The star looked head to toe stunning in her semi-formal classy look.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi sported a very similar silhouette but gave a sensuous feel to it with her take on styling. She indeed made our jaws drop in her enticing all-black look from John Paul Ataker! The double-breasted peplum top hugged her in all the right places giving her an hourglass figure. She teamed the boss lady look with animal print Louboutin heels and unlike Emma, opted for a nude lip shade and dewy makeup. The Bhuj: The Pride of India star left her luscious mane open in a side-parted style and decked up with a gold choker necklace, matching rings, and small hoop earrings.

The dress-over-pants style was a fad that died off before we could call it a trend. Nora seems to bring the lost fashion back on-trend taking inspiration from Emma! While both the stars looked absolutely stunning in their looks we like the flirty vibes Nora’s look reverberates with the collared neckline of her strapless top. Emma’s look was power dressing done right that featured feminine elements of a sweetheart neckline and ball gown-like flare. Whose style is your vote for?

