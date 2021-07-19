Fashion Faceoff: Nora Fatehi or Hina Khan: Who wore the dramatic one shoulder bodycon dress better?

Fashion faceoffs have become incredibly common today, despite the range of designers creating new collections and designs every day. When one celebrity sports an outfit and makes it viral, the look is instantly on the radar of the others who do their best to imitate the look without blatantly copying it.

Other times, celebrities are so in love with a look they just spotted, that they don't mind wearing the exact same thing! Take a look.

Nora Fatehi

One of the best dancers in the industry today, Nora Fatehi attend an event for which she was styled by top stylist Shaleena Nathani, who is 's go-to person.

Nora was dressed in a bright orange bodycon dress by Alex Perry for the event. The one-shoulder outfit that was previously worn by Jennifer Lopez, hugged the Dilbar star's hourglass body and featured a one-shoulder sleeve with a dramatic oversized bow on it along with a small cape. White pumps and her hair pulled up into a high ponytail, a pair of simple solitaire earrings and a clean makeup look completed Nora's outfit.



The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared a BTS shot of herself from her song Bedard, in which the actress was seen sporting an ink blue one-shoulder bodycon dress that ended at her knees, featured a dramatic bow and half cape, styled with silver pumps. Hina's poker-straight hair was styled freely and minimal makeup topped off this look.

While she didn't tag the designer of her outfit, it bore a clear resemblance to that of Nora Fatehi's.

Who according to you wore the dress better - Hina Khan or Nora Fatehi? Comment below and let us know.

