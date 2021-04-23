Fashion Faceoff: Nora Fatehi or Jennifer Lopez: Who wore the orange Alex Perry dress better?

Both Nora Fatehi and Jennifer Lopez wore the same Alex Perry dress. Who according to you wore it better? Comment below!

When trends come, celebrities ensure they're here to stay if they're fans. A trend that hit it off with ladies both locally and internationally, is the bodycon midi dress trend. It's a big bit with the who's who of every industry swearing by it in the boldest hues.

Alex Perry is an established designer who has mastered the art of creating these fitted dresses that flatter every girl's body. No wonder the celebrities love him!

Back in 2019, Jennifer Lopez looked like a '90s queen as she strutted down the streets of New York to attend an event. She sported a bright orange one-shoulder gown with an exaggerated elaborate bow on the one-shoulder sleeve. The dress hugged her body and showed off her curvaceous figure. She styled this with a pair of neutral-tone pumps and a bright orange bang that matched her outfit. Her cropped locks were styled in a poker-straight manner and she further accessorised this look with tinted yellow sunnies.

Two years later, Nora Fatehi strutted out in the same Alex Perry dress as JLo. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Nora looked glamorous in the bright tangerine number that she styled with white Louboutins and simple dangler earrings. Her hair was styled into glossy curls and pulled up into a neat ponytail while her makeup was all about the glam factor!

Both, Jennifer Lopez and Nora Fatehi looked smoking hot in the dress and we can't seem to pick a favourite! Who is yours? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

