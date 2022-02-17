Fashion Faceoff: Nora Fatehi or Kangana Ranaut; Who wore the red strapless gown better?

Red is one of the most basic colours that there is. Though it is not new in the fashion world, it never gets old. The Bollywood celebrities now normally make their special red carpet appearances and promotional appearances in gowns which has indeed made the haute couture trend boom for parties, weddings, and special events. While Nora graced our feeds in a crimson red strapless gown, Kangana opted for a wine red one for a trailer launch.

Nora Fatehi

Nora made our hearts flutter yet again as she posted pictures of herself in a romantic red gown. She served elegance and boss lady vibes in the eye-catching dress. The red gown called the Deja Sunset Dress was from the shelves of the international clothing label Tarik Ediz and is worth Rs. 88,588. The ensemble featured a draped effect all over, a corseted bodice, a risqué thigh-high slit on the side, and a figure-sculpting silhouette that accentuated her hourglass frame. The backless attire also bore a floor-sweeping that lent a modern and bold touch to her look.

Styled by Meagan Concessio, Nora teamed ​​the chic number with accessories from Christian Louboutin. The Dilbar girl wore gold pointed pumps adorned with embellishments, dainty drop earrings, rings, and a diamond-encrusted choker necklace.

Side parted slicked-back tresses hanging from the shoulders, nude lip shade, matching eye shadow, blushed cheeks, mascara-clad lashes, and sharp contour rounded off Nora's glam picks with the ensemble.

Kangana Ranaut

At the trailer launch of her upcoming reality show, Lock Upp in Delhi, Kangana showed up in a much similar outfit. She aced the high glam fashion trend as she stepped out in a strapless red wine gown by Anaya for the event The semi-pleated ensemble came with an asymmetrical neckline that cascaded down like a train with a high-low hemline.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kangana too teamed the red carpet look with black embellished pointed toe heels from Christian Louboutin. While Nora went all out with her accessories, the Queen actress kept it minimalistic with teardrop diamond earrings and silver fingerings.

Unlike Nora, who preferred to keep her tresses open, Kangana opted for a gelled updo that held all her hair neatly in place. For her makeup, she chose smokey eyes, a winged eyeliner, filled-in brows, subtle blush, a dash of highlighter and glossy nude lips.

Whose strapless red gown look did you like the best? Nora Fatehi or Kangana Ranaut? Let us know in the comments below.

