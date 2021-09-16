Fashion Faceoff: Nora Fatehi or Malaika Arora: Who wore the Yousef Al Jasmi sheer bodycon gown better?

It’s never the wrong time to don sheer. The rage behind it seems to be for real and we don’t see the love taking a break. We're here for the drama and oomph it brings with it. Need inspo? Nora Fatehi and in Yousef Al Jasmi in sheer gowns are a favourite of ours. Read to get your inspiration dose and work the look like these divas!

Both the B-town beauties always manage to keep their looks as fabulous as they can with outfits that flawlessly complement their figure. We spotted both in the same designer’s body-hugging gowns and our day just got difficult because we can’t pick just one look. Take a look and see whose gown has your vote for. It was Stylist Maneka Harisinghani who beautifully put these looks for them. Nora’s floor-length gown was designed with a mesh fabric and featured full sleeves. It amazingly accentuated her overall outfit with oodles of sparkle on it. Swearing by more gorgeous details, the sheer gown that a pretty yet small train that sat neatly on the floor. The close-neck feature of the attire needed no necklace and simple studs were the earrings chosen. Her wavy hair was neatly brushed and left open adding to the sultriness of her look and was rounded out well with a bright red pout.

In Malaika’s style files, slay is the only word we see. This sheer knitted gown had embellishments embroidered in a criss-cross pattern that fuelled the overall charm of this gown. It bore almost the same details from full sleeves to the train attached to it. It also gave a peek of her bralette. With no accessories in sight, but a glam so on fleek with a soft pink pout, flushed cheeks, contoured face, and eyebrows filled-in right, her center-parted hairdo with messy waves too rested at the front effortlessly and looked every bit fabulous.

Whose outfit is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

