Fashion Faceoff: Olivia Culpo or Alia Bhatt; Who wore the floral red Magda Butrym dress better?

by Sneha Kalra   |  Published on Mar 29, 2022 02:21 PM IST  |  3.4K
This season says it all - florals are in and we can't get too much of it! Floral prints run synonymous with summer and acts as an instant pick-me-up for days when you want to add colour to your summery fits. The perfect way to beat the heat is with a floral dress that can be taken to work and drinks post that. Ensuring that their LBDs take a backseat in the closet, both Alia Bhatt and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo befriended a similar floral number by Magda Butrym, giving a stamp of approval to the outfit.

Alia Bhatt
For Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash hosted by Karan Johar, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress stepped out in a floral strapless dress from the designer label. Alia's dress bore a sweetheart neckline and ended high above her knees. The 29-year-old diva who was styled by Lakshmi Lehr for the event threw on a matching bulky blazer on Alia and rounded off her look with a pair of red Christian Louboutin pumps.

Her hair was styled into loose waves and stacked up gold rings accessorised this colourful floral look well.

Olivia Culpo
Miss Universe 2012 and actress Olivia Culpo also shared a couple of pictures of herself in a Magda Butrym number. Her floral red and pink dress bore a ruched bodice and she styled it with a bright red cropped leather biker jacket, a quilted red Chanel bag and matching tie-up style red stilettos. The 29-year-old The Swing of Things actress' hair was pulled back into a centre-parted sleek bun as she struck a pose in the sun.

Who, according to you, styled the Magda Butrym floral dress better? Alia Bhatt or Olivia Culpo? Comment below and let us know.

