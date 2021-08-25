Fashion Faceoff: Olivia Rodrigo or Britney Spears: Who wore the Roberto Cavalli dress better?

Y2K fashion is back in full swing and Olivia Rodrigo just proved it by picking out an iconic look and recreating it in her new music video Brutal. She wore a Roberto Cavalli dress that was worn by Britney Spears back in 2003, at the American Music Awards and paid tribute to the legendary pop princess with the look.

Britney Spears

The Toxic singer is known for her multiple glamorous looks that were big during the early '20s. From low-waist jeans to mini skirts and graphic tees, she sported it all. When Britney attended the 2003 American Music Awards, she picked out a sparkly mini dress by designer Roberto Cavalli which bore an asymmetrical hem and a one-shoulder style top. She paired this with silver two-strap stilettos and a diamond choker necklace.

Britney's blonde locks were styled in a wavy manner to one side while kohl-lined eyes and minimal makeup completed her glittery outfit.

Olivia Rodrigo

The Driver's License singer is a fan of Britney and recently even spoke out in support of her, during her conservatorship legal battle. Paying tribute to the Baby One More Time singer, Rodrigo put a spin to her look by wearing the same Roberto Cavalli dress as Spears did and styled it with a pair of fishnet stockings and a pastel blue wig amid the ballet dancers who took up the rest of her screen space.

Who according to you pulled off the Roberto Cavalli outfit better? Olivia Rodrigo or Britney Spears? Comment below and let us know.

