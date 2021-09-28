Fashion Faceoff: Olivia Rodrigo or Hailey Bieber: Who wore Saint Laurent plunging neckline black gown better?

Even with so many designers and fashion trends we sometimes encounter similar outfits. Many celebs end up wearing the same kind of outfits many times. We take that opportunity to see who looked better. Here we are again with a fashion faceoff between two very famous celebrities. Hailey Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo were seen wearing a similar kind of black gown by famous designer Saint Laurent.

First, we have is Hailey Bieber, wife of Justin Bieber and a famous model. Hailey attended the Met Gala 2021 with her husband and famous singer Justin Bieber. The couple donned an all-black look. The 24-year-old model looked glamourous in her black Saint Laurent gown. The floor length gown featured a plunging V neckline with silver embellishments around the neck. The bodycon strapless gown embraced her hourglass body. She paired a silver embellished choker and studs to go with. To accessorize, she carried a shiny black clutch and black sunglasses. Hailey opted for dewy makeup and nude glossy lips with her ombre waves.

Olivia Rodrigo wore a similar dress from Saint Laurent at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala. The pop singer has made her place in the hearts of people with her songs as well as style. The 18-year-old singer wore an off-shoulder plunging neckline black gown with a thigh-high slit. She experimented with a different plunging neck style. The gown also had pockets. She paired it with strappy black stilettoes and opted for no jewellery. Olivia did a sleek hair updo with long bangs framing her face. Her red lips added the oomph to the outfit.

We loved how both of them styled their outfits.

Which one did you like the best? Tell us in the comments down below.

