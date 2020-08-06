Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Alia Bhatt: Who wore the embroidered yellow suit better?

Who according to you looks the best in the embroidered yellow suit? Vote for your favourite!

Fashion faceoffs have become common than ever and we love it when two actresses wear similar clothing and put their own twist on it. From the hair and makeup to the styling and accessories, every leading lady puts her own twist on a look and we are absolute fans of it! Today we're back with yet another faceoff and this time around we have Jonas and making quite the statement in their yellow suits.

First up, we have Priyanka Chopra Jonas who wore a gorgeous yellow suit by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for her Roka ceremony with Nick Jonas. She looked extremely gorgeous in the straight line kurta that bore embroideries all over in white. The kurta was styled with an equally embroidered wide-legged Palazzo pant that gracefully brushed the floors and a pair of white Kurtis peeked out. A matching dupatta was then draped over her shoulders making it for quite a desi statement. With a pair of statement gold jhumkas, neutral makeup and blow-dried hair, PeeCee completed her look!

Next up, we have Alia Bhatt who wore a yellow kurta set just like PeeCee, this one also bore embroideries in white. The desi ensemble by Manish Malhotra featured short sleeves and was styled with a matching dupatta draped on her shoulders. A pair of statement earrings added extra oomph to the monotone look. She then pulled a few strands of hair and tucked it behind her years. Dewy, rosy makeup made for quite the look!

Who do you think looks the best in a yellow suit? Let us know in the comments section below.

