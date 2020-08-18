Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Blake Lively: Who wore the Free People denim dress better?

In another case of Hollywood vs Bollywood, tell us who according to you rocked the fun summer dress better!

Now that everybody is home, there are fewer celebrity sightings and reduced filming. But they still know how to keep the buzz alive through their social media posts. is one such actress who set the ball rolling with her social media game. And in between all that, she sported a lovely denim summer dress, which reminded us of the time that Blake Lively wore the same one! Was she inspired by the actress or did she come across the piece on her own?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Looking radiant under the summer sun, PeeCee wore a simple free-flowing two-tiered denim dress that ended high above her knees. The actress showed off her tan in the outfit and since she was home, went sans slippers for utmost comfort. Her hair was left loose and flowed easily in the wind, with just a tint of red lips and no other makeup to complete her look.

Blake Lively

Blake wore the same Free People denim tiered dress back in December last year. She wore the dress over black pantyhose for a visit to the Museum of Ice Cream with husband Ryan Reynolds. To accessorise, she also wore multiple gold necklaces and a pair of candy-stripe hoop earrings, complete with ankle-length leather boots with block heels. With little-to-no-makeup, Blake also left her hair loose, with absolutely no styling done to it and looked radiant as ever.

A long and comfortable taupe coat completed the actress' look.

Who according to you wore the blue Free People dress better? Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Blake Lively? Comment below and let us know.

