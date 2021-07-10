Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Gigi Hadid, Who pulled off the backless Jacquemus dress better?

Priyanka Chopra wore the Rs 59,000 worth backless off-white dress that Gigi Hadid donned on the Jacquemus 2020 runway. Who do you think wore the dress better?

From the runways to celebrity’s wardrobes, fashion finds its way to stay relevant and trendy. With the southern flair of France, Jacquemus is known for its effortlessly chic designs and contemporary world styles. The ace designer’s 2020 Paris Fashion Week saw supermodel Gigi Hadid sporting a slinky creamy white slip dress that broke the internet and became viral thanks to Gigi’s groundbreaking catwalk and her iconic hair flip moment. The Jacquemus La robe Saudade Longue asymmetrical dress instantly became a favourite to many, including Kate Moss and we are not surprised to see the global icon, Jonas donning it with all the grace and elegance.

Priyanka celebrated her mother, Madhu Chopra’s birthday at her restaurant in New York City, Sona in a dreamy look. She slipped into the Jacquemus spaghetti-strapped creamy white dress and looked stunning as ever. The asymmetric number came with a risqué thigh-high slit and a gathered hemline. Accentuating her curves, the backless dress was a killer pick to look elegant, feminine, sensuous and cool. Especially that overlapping neckline gave her dress scintillating vibes!

Priyanka teamed her dress with strappy Gianvito Rossi gold Bijoux Sandals and looked luxe accessorising her look with several gold rings, a chunky gold bracelet that matched her heels, a gold watch and a sleek customised gold chain and large hoop earrings. She pulled her hair back into a messy bun and opted for minimal makeup letting her berry-toned matte lips do all the talking.

Gigi Hadid made our hearts skip a beat cat-walking in the minimalist backless gown with draped neckline. You would be a liar if you say you didn’t drop your jaws on the floor in awe when Gigi flipped her hair showing off the sensuous back of her dress featuring a barely-there strap. Carrying the brand’s signature micro-mini white bag, the supermodel slayed the look in statement gold hoops and picked edgy camel-coloured strappy sandals to sign off her style. Center parted sleek hair-do and dewy makeup perfected her cosy-easy stunning look.

Which diva do you think rocked the Jacquemus creamy white dress better? Tell us in the comments below.

