Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Hina Khan; Who styled the satin dress better with a sparkly fabric?

It's a luxe fashion world and we all live in it. While summer doesn't promise us all good weather, it sure brings aplenty of party invites and dresses to our screens. Now, that's good enough for our sartorial souls. If at all you were stuck in some style blues, here are two inspirations from fashion pros, Priyanka Chopra and Hina Khan. Just the right signals you needed to shake up your OTT getup and wear for beyond a hot minute. Intrigued? You will be in a bit as you read on.

Check out this fashion faceoff and tell us whose look has you enticed.

Priyanka Chopra

With a black dress anywhere within the boundaries of your eye sight, know that you've found the best pick. Here's a throwback to when The White Tiger actress rocked a satin full-sleeved gown to the red carpet premiere of Chasing Happiness. Watched the documentary about her clan, The Jonas Brothers? Yes, we were referring to the same. The mother-of-one was the first to pull off this modish look and it was the time when she arrived with the singer and her husband, Nick Jonas who rocked a coordinated set and a crew-neck tee. Priyanka opted for a thigh-high ensemble by the Israeli designer Galia Lahav.

Her queenly style act in this risqué thigh-high slit number with a V-plunging neckline, shoulder pads, and an overlap detail was well complemented with the netted mesh fabric placed beneath it. It also had a turtleneck embellished detail which was also seen accompanying the slit feature. With pointed-toe pumps and sparkly mini earrings, The Sky Is Pink starlet looked marvellous.

Hina Khan

Pastels are all over the fashion trend charts and as it reigns, we're here to obey and emulate them. Currently fashioning out and about in the Cannes town, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress looked royal and stunning in Skytten Couture's full-length satin dress with the same mood board as Priyanka Chopra's sleeves and a thigh-high slit. Although, the V-neckline plunging neckline attire was styled over a studded and beautifully embellished sheer fabric. Sayali Vidya sealed off the starlet's look with silver pointed-toe pumps and drop earrings.





Whose style do you love the most? Let us know in the comments below.

