Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Katrina Kaif: Who was the best dressed at the Holi 2020 bash?

The 2020 Holi bash saw the most stunning divas out of which Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas definitely stole the show. Who was your best-dressed diva at the event?

Holi is one such festival where people come together and celebrate it with fun, music and colours. It is also the festival where everyone lets their guard down and enjoys with colour and water without creating a fuss about how they are looking. Most of the country wears white for Holi and they usually pick out their old clothes to play in.

However, when it comes to our Bollywood beauties, they make sure to do it right even on Holi. Yesterday, we saw the who’s who of the Bollywood industry attend a Holi party in the city and divas definitely made sure to look their best. Friends, and were in attendance and they definitely made sure to steal the spotlight.

Priyanka Chopra was the first to arrive at the event. She came alongside her hubby, Nick Jonas who was also dressed in a desi kurta-pyjama. She chose to twin with him in a matching Anarkali by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. The Anarkali then featured colourful embroider around the neck and sleeves. She styled it with a pair of strappy mustard heels while a bright red lip completed her look.

While Priyanka opted for an effortless look, Kat went all out with a white lehenga choli set by Anamika Khanna. She styled the white wonder with an embroidered dupatta while smudged kajal and flawless base made for a stunning glam. The diva completed her look with a black bindi while her long straight mane was left open.

We thought both of the looks were extra-stunning and we cannot wait to recreate them this Holi!

Whose look do you like more? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More