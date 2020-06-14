Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Lucy Hale: Who wore the Fendi striped dress better?

We have yet another fashion faceoff between Bollywood and Hollywood, this time in a Fendi dress from a couple of years ago. Who wore it better?

When it comes to fashion, we love nothing more than faceoffs. Celebrities often get inspired by each other when they see a trending look. A trend that can never go out of style, is stripes. In the form of dresses, blouses, skirts and even pants, celebrities sport it all the time to make for chic looks.

A dress that was trending a few years ago, was Fendi's stripe-on-stripe dress. Both Jonas and Lucy Hale sported the same outfit! Check it out.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

A fashionista in the truest sense, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been making heads turn with her fashion and style for a while now. For an event in Mumbai, a couple of years ago, the actress picked out a Fendi dress that featured a sheer fabric all-through. The top featured side stripes in black over the white sheer material. The sleeves bore horizontal stripes. The skirt part of the dress featured an upward arrow pattern in the centre and vertical stripes on the sides. She styled this dress in a simple way with transparent stilettos.

Her makeup was all things glam - a matte look with peachy pink lips and dark eyeliner that defined her eyes. Her hair was styled into voluminous loose waves to complete the diva's look that we loved!

Lucy Hale

For a chat at the Teen Choice Awards, Lucy opted for the same collar Fendi striped dress as PeeCee did. It hung loose on her petite frame and she styled it with white pumps.

For her glam, Lucy went with heavy mascara and eyeliner, deep red lips and filled-in brows. Her cropped locks were styled into loose waves.

While both the divas carried off their looks differently, we can't help but think Priyanka Chopra aced the look in the dress. It fit her well, flattering her hourglass figure and didn't hang loose the way it did on Lucy Hale's petite frame.

What are your thoughts? Who wore the Fendi dress better - Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Lucy Hale? Comment below and let us know.

