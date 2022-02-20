Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Rihanna: Who wore the halter-neck maxi silk dress better?

When it comes to rocking outfits, every diva wants to be the first to wear and set a new trend. Both, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rihanna are go-getters, trendsetters and fashionistas in their own sense. Both of Hollywood's leading ladies have dabbled with acting, music and are even taking the skincare and makeup industries by storm. Adding one more thing to the list of common factors, the duo seem to even have the same taste in dressing!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

For the pre-Grammys red carpet back in 2020, PeeCee made jaws drop when she walked the red carpet in a satin halter-neck dress. The Baywatch star picked out a Nicolas Jebran gown in a champagne hue. Her satin dress featuring a high neck also bore a ruched pattern at her waist and a slit that went all the way up to her thigh. The new mom picked out a pair of pumps that perfectly matched her gown which featured a floor-sweeping train to complete her look.

Rihanna

For the Barbados Presidential Inauguration and her National Hero Ceremony in 2021, Rihanna stepped out in a halter-neck maxi silk dress by Bottega Veneta for the event. To be part of the historic moment, the mom-to-be picked out a rust orange number from the brand's Fall 2021 collection and styled it with minimal gold jewellery. While she wore a mask, it seems like RiRi kept it minimal with her makeup and opted for defined eyes. Her hair was pulled back into braids to complete her look.

While Priyanka and Rihanna's dresses were by different designers, they bore some striking similarities. Made from silk and featuring a halter-neck silhouette that hugged the waist and fell free after, looked spectacular on both the stars!

Who according to you wore the dress better? Comment below and let us know.

