Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Victoria Beckham: Who wore the asymmetric cut out dress better?

Both Priyanka and Victoria sported the same red asymmetric cut out dress at different events. Who wore it best?

A new day brings a new faceoff!

Looking great no matter where they're headed, is essential for almost every celebrity today. Sporting the latest trends and starting fresh ones, is something that comes easy to them.

Victoria Beckham's outfits don't look great only on the runway but off it as well. The designer has also become a favourite among many celebrities who need a new occasion to wear her creations.

Jonas

For the trailer launch of her film Jai GangaaJal, where she plays the role of a cop, PeeCee shed her on-screen avatar for a more glamorous one. She picked out a bright red bodycon dress by ace designer Victoria Beckham which bore an asymmetrical strappy cut-out neckline and ended just below her knees. The dress hugged her hourglass figure. Her hair was styled into loose bouncy waves and she sported a red lip that matched her dress. Priyanka accessorised her look with large black sunnies and matching pumps to complete her look.

Victoria Beckham

Wearing an outfit from her own label, Victoria Beckham too sported the same dress as PeeCee, but in a longer, gown-like form. The asymmetrical number hugged Posh Spice's petite body as well. The diva wore her outfit differently by pulling her hair to one side and styling it in a sleek manner.

Who according to you wore the Victoria Beckham asymmetrical red dress better - Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Victoria Beckham?

Comment below and let us know.

