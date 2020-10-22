  1. Home
  2. fashion

Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Victoria Beckham: Who wore the asymmetric cut out dress better?

Both Priyanka and Victoria sported the same red asymmetric cut out dress at different events. Who wore it best?
20681 reads Mumbai
Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or VIctoria Beckham: Who wore the asymmetric cut out dress better?Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or VIctoria Beckham: Who wore the asymmetric cut out dress better?
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A new day brings a new faceoff! 
Looking great no matter where they're headed, is essential for almost every celebrity today. Sporting the latest trends and starting fresh ones, is something that comes easy to them. 
Victoria Beckham's outfits don't look great only on the runway but off it as well. The designer has also become a favourite among many celebrities who need a new occasion to wear her creations. 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas 
For the trailer launch of her film Jai GangaaJal, where she plays the role of a cop, PeeCee shed her on-screen avatar for a more glamorous one. She picked out a bright red bodycon dress by ace designer Victoria Beckham which bore an asymmetrical strappy cut-out neckline and ended just below her knees. The dress hugged her hourglass figure. Her hair was styled into loose bouncy waves and she sported a red lip that matched her dress. Priyanka accessorised her look with large black sunnies and matching pumps to complete her look. 

Victoria Beckham
Wearing an outfit from her own label, Victoria Beckham too sported the same dress as PeeCee, but in a longer, gown-like form. The asymmetrical number hugged Posh Spice's petite body as well. The diva wore her outfit differently by pulling her hair to one side and styling it in a sleek manner. 

Who according to you wore the Victoria Beckham asymmetrical red dress better - Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Victoria Beckham?
Comment below and let us know. 

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Gigi Hadid or Alia Bhatt: Who walked the runway better in Prabal Gurung? 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Gettyimages

You may like these
Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Blake Lively: Who wore the Free People denim dress better?
Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Alia Bhatt: Who wore the embroidered yellow suit better?
Fashion faceoff: Kendall Jenner or Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Who wore the Ralph and Russo gown better?
3 Times Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra dressed alike and gave us major fashion faceoff moments
Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Lucy Hale: Who wore the Fendi striped dress better?
Priyanka Chopra's Grammys 2020 Ralph and Russo outfit was similar to JLo's Versace attire: Who wore it better?
Anonymous 57 minutes ago

priyanka

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

PC

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Priyanka

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement