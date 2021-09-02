Fashion Faceoff: Raashii Khanna or Katrina Kaif: Whose bottle green dress do you like better?

Since people are open to experimenting nowadays, they often end up wearing the same outfits. As Bollywood celebs serve us major inspiration for trying the new trends in town, they even take cues from each other. Well, today we again have something similar- the bottle green dress- a perfect summer dress. And that's why we are back with another faceoff between and Raashi Khanna and you help us choose who looked better in it.

First up we have the southern siren Raashii Khanna. Raashii took to her Insta wearing a bottle green dress and holding flowers in her hand. She donned a bottle green knee-length dress that clung to her waist. The sleeveless halter-neck number looked fabulous on her. It had white asymmetrical dots all over. She tied her hair in a ponytail leaving some wavy locks to fall on her face. Dewy makeup, winged eyes and mauve lips made her look summer-ready.

Next, we have none other than the gorgeous Katrina Kaif. She also picked out a bottle green outfit by Reformation. She shared this picture of her alongside Jonas and announcing their all-female upcoming project Jee Le Zaara on her Instagram. While Priyanka and Alia looked amazing as usual, Katrina's wrap-around dress grabbed our attention. The mini dress had a plunging V neckline, sleeve ties and slightly puffed sleeves. It fitted at her waist while the rest of the skirt was flared. It also had tiny starry patterns all over. Open hair, blushed cheeks and nude lips rounded off her look. This mini dress is ideal for a casual outing with friends or a brunch date.

Well, both the dresses gave off summery vibes but whose did you like better? Share your thoughts.

