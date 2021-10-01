Fashion Faceoff: Radhika Madan or Shraddha Kapoor: Who styled the satin high low dress better?

Many times our celebs even end up wearing similar outfits. Even with so many designers and trends, this is bound to happen. But even if that happens we get to see different looks of a similar outfit. Taking this opportunity as a benefit, we come up with fashion faceoffs.

Today again, we are here to bring up an amazing face-off between two beautiful Bollywood divas. Radhika Madan and have styled similar high and low dresses in different colours. Let us take a look at who looked better in the dress.

Radhika Madan, who was last seen in Angrezi Medium has set her foot in Bollywood. She is spotted for her new projects and she has stunned us with some amazing looks. Recently, she donned a pretty satin fuchsia pink mini dress. The off-shoulder dress featured a draped sleeve to one arm and ruched detailing on the skirt. A long asymmetric drape swept along from the waist giving a high low effect to the dress. She paired up some black transparent heels with the outfit. Radhika's all glam look with pink eyeshadow and tight curls looked perfect with the whole outfit. She looked all pretty in pink.

Shraddha Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved celebrities. Her cute and bubbly nature has made everyone her fan. With that, she has an amazing fashion style. She wore a similar red dress for her movie promotions. The red satin dress featured ruched detailing at the top. The off-shoulder dress also had a long asymmetric drape from the waist. She amped up her look with tie-up black heels with silver spiky embellishments at the front. The Baaghi actress went for an edgy look with her black and silver smokey eyes, and messy waves to one side.

Both the actresses looked quite different in their looks. While one went for a soft glamorous look, the other went all edgy and raw with her attire.

Which one did you like better- Radhika or Sharddha? Tell us in the comments down below.

