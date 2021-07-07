Fashion Faceoff: Rakul Preet Singh or Mira Rajput Kapoor: Who wore the tie dye Jodi Life dress better?

Both, Bollywood star Rakul Preet Singh and star-wife Mira Kapoor opted for a similar tie and dye dress by The Jodi Life. Take a look and let us know who you think wore it better.

Tie and dye is undeniably one of the hottest trends of the season. The trend is a hit among celebrities, influencers and common folk across borders and over the last year, we've picked up on multiple ways to style tie-dye outfits from them.

Rakul Preet Singh and Mira Rajput are undeniably two of the most fashion-forward stars we've seen. They have proved time and again that nothing is out of bounds when it comes to dressing up. Recently, both the divas even picked out eerily similar summer dresses for different occasions. Take a look!

Rakul Preet Singh

For the promotions of her latest film, Sardar Ka Grandson where she starred opposite and Neena Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh picked out a hot combination of hot and baby pink tie-dye maxi dress. The Miranda Dress by Jodi Life bore a square neckline and exaggerated puff sleeves with a relaxed silhouette, making it the perfect breezy pick for summer.

The 30-year-old De De Pyaar De star accessorised the look with gold hoop earrings with tassels, gold rings and a classic digital watch. Her hair was pulled back into a loose, messy bun with a few face-framing tendrils left free. Subtle makeup and peachy lips completed her look.

Mira Rajput Kapoor

Picking the same outfit, Mira Kapoor shared a snap of herself in the tie and dye dress and captioned it, "Jane Austen goes for a Holi Ball". The mother-of-two looked poised in the colourful ensemble that she styled with minimal jewellery. She picked out a simple slinky gold necklace and a matching bracelet. Her hair was pulled back into a low ponytail and she showed off her sculpted face.

Both the stars styled their looks differently and looked splendid in their outfits. Who, according to you, pulled off the Jodi Life dress better - Mira or Rakul? Comment below and let us know.

