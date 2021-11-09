Fashion Faceoff: Ranveer Singh or Ayushmann Khurrana: Who wore the Gucci 100 GG neoprene jacket better?

The days are getting colder and we're all for outfits that promise to keep us warm. Jackets are that one and never done piece and everything about these is so very perfect. Here's us giving you two ways to bundle up this season while looking dapper is a given. With B-town's fashionable men like Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana, it's obvious you'll put up nothing but a winning style show.

Here's something that speaks winter and wow at one shot. We're talking about the Gucci jacket donned by both these boys in the same year. This isn't the first time he's proven to be a Gucci boy. Forgot that green jersey co-ord set with web detail, already? Well, here’s another night when we proved he’s the king of airport style.

It was in October when the 36-year-old actor was photographed in his suave avatar at the airport along with his family. He swore by a Gucci beige and ebony neoprene jacket that costs Rs. 1.72 lakh. This cosy-first number entailed a zipper closure, red and white trims, and typography in white and neon green that spelled “MUSIC IS MINE GUCCI SEATS RECLINED”. Ranveer wore it over a neutral-toned tee which was visible partially and he teamed these with Rs. 1,25,940.25 worth of jogger pants that matched the hooded jacket. The Padmaavat actor put out a high-impact look with his choice of accessories that included a neck chain, printed scarf, white shoes, and oversized tinted sunnies.

For the trailer launch of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Ayushmann Khurrana wore the same jacket from Gucci recently but Isha Bhansali styled it up differently from that of Ranveer’s look. She chose everything from the Italian brand and wrapped his look with a printed t-shirt and blue Gucci 100 cotton pants which bore Gucc100 printed in white behind and green and red striped detail at the sides. This costs approximately Rs. 1,03,748.61. No style is difficult for Ayushmann to achieve. From neon to an all-black look, he’s got it all mastered and seems ever-ready to play the coolest and the suavest star in town. His look was rounded out with Gucci sneakers.

Who styled it better? Let us know in the comments below.

