Fashion Faceoff: Ranveer Singh or BTS's RM in Dynamite: Who wore the starry print Gucci shirt better?

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram to share pictures of himself in the same shirt that RM sported for a short duration in the Dynamite video. Check it out!

If there is one man in the Indian film industry who is known for his experimental style and is always open to trying new things when it comes to fashion, it has to be .

Over the years, the actor has sported everything from skirts to suits in the quirkiest prints and brightest shades and carried them off better than anybody else. One of the actor's favourite luxury brands is Gucci as he's sported everything from tracksuits to shirts and suits on multiple occasions.

But Singh isn't the only advocate of the brand that has a huge international following. RM and V aka Kim Nam-joon and Kim Tae-hyung also can't get enough of the brand. The two - Ranveer and RM even sported the same Gucci shirt! Check it out.

Ranveer Singh

The actor took to his Instagram yesterday to share outtakes of a new shoot. He was spotted in the starry print Gucci shirt that he paired with black corduroy baggy pants. He accessorised this look with a layered pearl necklace, black sunglasses snake print shoes, a simple watch and a cap while posing for the camera in a nonchalant manner.

BTS's RM

Kim Nam-joon has been winning hearts with his voice and fashion sense. The BTS singer picked out the same starry print Gucci shirt and styled it in a more formal manner in the music video of BTS' hit track Dynamite. RM tucked his shirt neatly into tan pants that he held up with a simple black belt. Tinted sunglasses, layered slinky necklaces and keds completed his look that was perfect to show off his dance moves in.

Who according to you wore the Gucci shirt better? Ranveer Singh or BTS's RM in the Dynamite video? Comment below and let us know.

