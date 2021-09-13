Fashion Faceoff: Ranveer Singh or Ed Sheeran: Who wore the printed Versace blazer jacket the best?

There’s something about blazer jackets that bring an instant factor of comfy and chic. Although these may not be summer-friendly, these cool fits are unmissable when you want to look well-dressed. Here's a print that read dapper and love for us, check out how Ed Sheeran and styled almost similar-looking Versace blazer jackets.

It was in 2019 when the Padmaavat starlet picked out a baroque print triple-toned blazer jacket which he styled with black trousers. The floral number was designed with a satin fabric offering up a luxe element while ensuring it looks dapper as he headed to an award function. It also bore the feature of front-button fastening which held the jacket together and buttoned cuffs lent a sophisticated charm. He wore a modish number over a matching shirt which was tucked in his pants and a black bow that sat at the collar of his shirt. Ranveer sure looked like a golden star that night and as usual, he knew how to stand out and this time he swore by another cool print to do the trick. He signed off his look with aviators, Oxford black shoes, gelled hair, and a neatly groomed mustache.

Next up, the Shape Of You singer was seen last night at The MTV Video Music Awards in a Versace printed blazer jacket that came with similar hues like gold, white, and black. It also entailed front-button fastening, buttoned cuffs, and welt pockets. But, this one has a slightly different print from Ranveer’s, and the extra feature here is the black satin collar attached to his lapels. And, he styled it with a black shirt that came with a printed collar, black trousers, and lace-up shoes. He skipped accessories and left his blonde hair to stay messy but cute.

Whose look is your vote for? Let us know in the comments below.

