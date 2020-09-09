  1. Home
  2. fashion

Fashion Faceoff: Ranveer Singh or Maluma: Who wore the neon pantsuit better?

Both the stars opted for similar double-breasted pantsuits and set hearts racing with their experimental choices. Who wore the neon pantsuit better according to you?
14772 reads Mumbai
Fashion Faceoff: Ranveer Singh or Maluma: Who wore the neon pantsuit better?Fashion Faceoff: Ranveer Singh or Maluma: Who wore the neon pantsuit better?
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Who doesn't love a good fashion faceoff, especially when it involves two of the most good looking men! The MTV Video Music Awards were held recently and saw an array of stars performing for the digital-only show. One of them was Colombian singer Juan Luis Londono Arias aka Maluma who performed at the show wearing a neon Balmain suit which bore a striking similarity to that of Ranveer Singh's neon Dior suit. 

Ranveer Singh who is known for his quirky and unconventional fashion choices sported a neon yellow suit for the HT Most Stylish Awards where he took home the award for Most Stylish Man. He wore a neon Dior suit with a white tee beneath it. He accessorised his Dior suit with rimmed angular sunglasses and a man clutch. Complete with casual white sneakers and his hair styled away from his face, Singh sure did look dapper. 

Colombian singer Maluma, on the other hand, wore a neon Balmain double-breasted Balmain suit to the MTV VMA's where he performed and took home an award! Unlike Ranveer Singh, Maluma completed his look with a neon shirt that matched his suit. Keeping it comfortable, he completed his look with classic sneakers and left his blazer open for a more casual look, rocking his performance on stage. 

Which of the two handsome men according to you pulled off the neon suit better - Ranveer Singh in Dior or Maluma in Balmain? Comment below and let us know. 

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Kylie Jenner or Selena Gomez in Ice Cream: Who aced the sailor bikini look?

Credits :getty imagesinstagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Anonymous 27 minutes ago

Maluma babbbbbyyyy. He is the king of fashion in today's age

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

maluma baby

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement