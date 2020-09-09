Fashion Faceoff: Ranveer Singh or Maluma: Who wore the neon pantsuit better?

Both the stars opted for similar double-breasted pantsuits and set hearts racing with their experimental choices. Who wore the neon pantsuit better according to you?

Who doesn't love a good fashion faceoff, especially when it involves two of the most good looking men! The MTV Video Music Awards were held recently and saw an array of stars performing for the digital-only show. One of them was Colombian singer Juan Luis Londono Arias aka Maluma who performed at the show wearing a neon Balmain suit which bore a striking similarity to that of 's neon Dior suit.

Ranveer Singh who is known for his quirky and unconventional fashion choices sported a neon yellow suit for the HT Most Stylish Awards where he took home the award for Most Stylish Man. He wore a neon Dior suit with a white tee beneath it. He accessorised his Dior suit with rimmed angular sunglasses and a man clutch. Complete with casual white sneakers and his hair styled away from his face, Singh sure did look dapper.

Colombian singer Maluma, on the other hand, wore a neon Balmain double-breasted Balmain suit to the MTV VMA's where he performed and took home an award! Unlike Ranveer Singh, Maluma completed his look with a neon shirt that matched his suit. Keeping it comfortable, he completed his look with classic sneakers and left his blazer open for a more casual look, rocking his performance on stage.

Which of the two handsome men according to you pulled off the neon suit better - Ranveer Singh in Dior or Maluma in Balmain? Comment below and let us know.

