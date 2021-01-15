  1. Home
  2. fashion

Fashion Faceoff: Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor; Who wore the 20K worth Louis Vuitton mask the best?

With completely different styles, both Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh choose for the same Louis Vuitton mask. Check it out
4924 reads Mumbai
Fashion Faceoff: Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor; Who wore the 20K worth Louis Vuitton mask the best?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Trending clothing and ‘IT’ pieces have always been in the minds and on the shopping lists of most celebrities. From bags to shoes and jackets, you’ll often find celebs leaning on towards popular trendy pieces. With the pandemic hitting us, masks have been a compulsory addition to our outfits and now, with the variety available in stores, it definitely is turning into an accessory. 

This undoubtedly gives the celebs a new accessory to plan their outfit around and from what we see, every actor is spending big bucks on this new fashionable item. Don’t believe us? Well, we spotted both Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh keeping themselves safe but in a rather luxurious way. Both the actors seem to have the same choice as we spotted them wearing black masks by Louis Vuitton. The luxury label has always been known for its notoriously heavy price range and these masks cost no less than INR 20,000. 

First up, we saw Ranbir Kapoor at Deepika Padukone’s birthday wearing the mask in black. He picked up a crisp white shirt and styled it with black jeans to make a dapper statement. He even picked up a pair of glasses to ace that nerdy look. 

Moving on we have Ranveer Singh who chose for the same mask as he walked towards the airport lobby. He made a rather trendy appearance by styling it with a DIOR bucket hat, another trending accessory and styled it with a monochromatic look. 

While both their styles are poles apart we’re glad to see how even the guys are stepping up their fashion game. What are your thoughts about it? 

Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone; Who rocked the classic casual combo the best?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :viral bhayani

You may like these
Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone; Who rocked the classic casual combo the best?
5 Times Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt dressed the SAME and gave us major faceoff moments
Fashion Faceoff: Malaika Arora or Sonakshi Sinha; Who wore the neon knotted co ord set better?
Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kiara Advani; Who styled the metallic green pantsuit better?
Fashion Faceoff: Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh or Diljit Dosanjh: Who is India's Gucci Boy? COMMENT 
Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone; Who wore the pink Sabyasachi print the best?