Fashion Faceoff: Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor; Who wore the 20K worth Louis Vuitton mask the best?

With completely different styles, both Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh choose for the same Louis Vuitton mask. Check it out

Trending clothing and ‘IT’ pieces have always been in the minds and on the shopping lists of most celebrities. From bags to shoes and jackets, you’ll often find celebs leaning on towards popular trendy pieces. With the pandemic hitting us, masks have been a compulsory addition to our outfits and now, with the variety available in stores, it definitely is turning into an accessory.

This undoubtedly gives the celebs a new accessory to plan their outfit around and from what we see, every actor is spending big bucks on this new fashionable item. Don’t believe us? Well, we spotted both and keeping themselves safe but in a rather luxurious way. Both the actors seem to have the same choice as we spotted them wearing black masks by Louis Vuitton. The luxury label has always been known for its notoriously heavy price range and these masks cost no less than INR 20,000.

First up, we saw Ranbir Kapoor at ’s birthday wearing the mask in black. He picked up a crisp white shirt and styled it with black jeans to make a dapper statement. He even picked up a pair of glasses to ace that nerdy look.

Moving on we have Ranveer Singh who chose for the same mask as he walked towards the airport lobby. He made a rather trendy appearance by styling it with a DIOR bucket hat, another trending accessory and styled it with a monochromatic look.

While both their styles are poles apart we’re glad to see how even the guys are stepping up their fashion game. What are your thoughts about it?

Let us know in the comments section below.

