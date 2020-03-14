Fashion Faceoff: Ranveer Singh or Sara Sampaio: Who wore the Versace multi coloured blazer better?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/ranveer_and_sara_.jpg?itok=7HY0UyZ_

Ranveer Singh wore the blazer last evening, while Sara wore the whole set as a pantsuit. Who wore it better?

Today, if one thing goes hand-in-hand with Bollywood, it is fashion. Not just the women of the industry, but the men too make it point to dress up not just for events, but otherwise as well. Whether they are heading to the gym, the airport or even just running errands, they still manage to look dapper and stylish.

But they also seek inspiration from their Hollywood counterparts, and not just the men, but women too! The latest one, being !

Ranveer Singh

The Gully Boy actor attended an event last night for which he put on his party shoes and funkiest outfit! The actor picked out a blazer by Versace and wore it over a black formal shirt that came with a bowtie. He paired this with black formal pants that fit him perfectly. Complete with dress shoes and black sunnies, Ranveer Singh looked dapper as ever in the funky blazer.

Sara Sampaio

Victoria's Secret model Sara Sampaio who is known for her epic and stylish looks, opted for a Versace pantsuit for an event she attended late last year. The Portuguese model and actress wore the pantsuit without anything beneath the blazer, making for a risky look! Her hair was styled back in the wet heir style. Sara's makeup was as bold as her outfit - dark, cat eyes, well-contoured cheekbones and nude, glossy lips completed her look. To accessorise, the model opted for bright pink and orange studs.

This isn't the first time that Ranveer Singh took 'inspiration' from a Hollywood model. Previously, the actor wore a neon green Dior pantsuit just a while after Bella Hadid did.

What are your thoughts? Who styled the funky Versace blazer better - Ranveer Singh or Sara Sampaio? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :Getty Images

Read More