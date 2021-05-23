Fashion Faceoff: Rihanna or Kylie Jenner: Who wore the Dolls House fringe trimmed jumpsuit better?

Both the Hollywood starlet and Beauty mogul wore the same outfit in different shades a couple of years ago. Take a look and tell us who wore it better!

If you often scroll through your Instagram, sigh and dream of wearing outfits like a certain celebrity, let us tell you - you're not alone. While it seems like us, regular folks are the only ones who do that, we've been proved wrong multiple times when we see celebrities sporting the same outfits as others. Clearly, we're not the only ones inspired!

Rihanna is a fashion icon in her own space and can make literally anything look good.

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has also made her way to the top of the fashion charts by giving us style goals with her outfits. So imagine when both the hottest stars wear the same outfit!

Rihanna

Back in 2016, Rihanna made her way to the MTV Video Music Awards in a bright green fringe jumpsuit from Dolls House. She styled the dramatic outfit with a jewelled choker layered necklace, oversized gold hoop earrings and pointed-toe pumps that matched her outfit. Her makeup was as bold as her outfit. With her hair pulled back into a neat top-knot, all eyes were on her dramatic smokey eyes and burgundy-hued lips as she strutted the streets.

Kylie Jenner

Almost a year later, Kylie Jenner was spotted wearing the exact same Dolls House jumpsuit as Rihanna, but in a white shade. She wore hers while vacationing with Tyga and her sister Kim Kardashian. Known to keep her looks more minimal, the diva complimented her outfit with matching white pointed-toe pumps. She pulled her hair up into a glossy, high ponytail giving us a complete look at her glamorous, no-makeup makeup look that made her eyes pop!

The diva shared her look on her Instagram page as well.

Who according to you pulled off the fringed jumpsuit better? Rihanna or Kylie? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas's tinted sunglass collection is drool worthy: 5 Pieces we want to STEAL this summer

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×