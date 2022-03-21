Fashion Faceoff: Samantha or Yami Gautam: Who wore the green and black Gauri and Nainika dress better?

Green is clearly the colour of the season. From royal emerald hues to pastel summer ones, every celebrity has been sporting it with her own twist in the form of comfortable athleisure, ruched summer dresses or lavish gowns. Giving us a high dose of glamour earlier this month, were both Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Yami Gautam Dhar who picked out the same gown by designer duo Gauri and Nainika and gave the outfit their seal of approval.

Samantha

The south star made her way to Mumbai to attend the Critics Choice Film Awards earlier this month. For the red carpet, Sam, who was styled by her personal stylist Preetham Jukalker, ensured the 34-year-old leading lady looked her glamorous best. She donned a royal emerald green and black gown from the shelves of designer duo Gauri and Nainika. The Theri actress' risque look entailed a spaghetti-strap black top with a plunging neckline, that was attached to the silky green skirt that began from her waist. Her skirt also bore floral sequins to add a touch of jazz to the look and a floor-sweeping train. Letting her outfit do all the talking, Sam skipped on accessories and only rocked a pair of black double-strap stilettos while her hair was pulled away from her face into a loose braid.

Yami Gautam Dhar

The URI actress graced the cover of Elle Magazine this month. The cover star wore the same outfit as Samantha did by Gauri and Nainika for her gorgeous cover. The 33-year-old diva even styled her look similarly! No accessories and a pair of classic strappy stilettos in black.

Yami's hair though was gelled back and styled into easy waves while a moody red lip further glamourised her look.

Who, according to you, pulled off the dual-tone Gauri and Nainika gown better - Samantha or Yami Gautam? Comment below and let us know.

