Fashion Faceoff: Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya & Tara Sutaria: Who looks the best in a lehenga? VOTE

Lehengas have become a go-to traditional attire for actresses and who do you think wears them the best from the younger lot? VOTE
The younger lot of actresses have definitely made a mark in just numbered days and there’s no denying that! From films to fashion and everything in between, actresses like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are truly making the most of their time in the industry. While doing so, fashion has become a great part of their lives. They are always making sure to look their best from airports to the red carpets. 

So, when you talk about fashion and Indian actresses, desi attires is the first thing that comes to our mind. The younger lot of actresses seem to have done a brilliant job when it comes to rocking them. 

Sara Ali Khan

When we talk about Sara Ali Khan and lehengas, one of her initial looks by Sabyasachi comes to our mind. The Kedarnath actress chose a gorgeous black number with floral embroideries all over. She styled the lehenga with a sequinned blouse and a sheer dupatta. Neutral makeup and straight hair balanced out the attire making it for a flawless look. 

Janhvi Kapoor

Ms Kapoor and lehengas make for a stunning combination. The actress stuck to her desi roots and opted for an embellished gold lehenga by designer duo, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The lehenga was lined with contrasting green borders that made a statement. Messy low bun with face-framing tendrils and smudged kohl perfectly complemented her look. 

Tara Sutaria

Tara knows all the right ways to pull off a lehenga and this gold number by Manish Malhotra proves our point right. The diva styled it with straight centre-parted hair, neutral makeup and a gorgeous choker necklace. She looked every bit stunning making her stand out from the crowd. 

Ananya Panday

Ananya makes a strong case for a modern lehenga and this pastel pink wonder by Amit Aggarwal perfectly compliments her young personality. She stepped out of the conventional lehenga style and ditched her dupatta. Straight hair with minimal makeup and rosy cheeks makes for a gorgeous, modern yet desi look!

Who according to you pulls off the lehenga the best? Let us know in the comments section below. 

ALSO READ: Then vs Now: Sara Ali Khan is a ‘desi kudi’ and her love for traditional Indian attires is enough proof

You can also vote for your favourite actress here:

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Tara Sutaria Is far better than all others She is stunning !

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Sara Ali Khan anyday. She's so natural and pure. Nobody rocks ethnic wear like her

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Sara ali khan

