Fashion Faceoff: Sara Ali Khan to Kriti Sanon: Who looked the best in a pink Manish Malhotra lehenga?

Wearing a Manish Malhotra lehenga is every girl’s dream. Even our Bollywood leading ladies absolutely love to dress up in famous designer’s lehengas and for good reason. You can never go wrong with a Manish Malhotra lehenga. Since pink is a colour that looks good on everyone and a colour that can be donned in every season and occasion, the designer loves to design his best lehengas in this colour. From Sara Ali Khan to Kriti Sanon, and , all of our favourite B-town divas have graced our eyes in a pink Manish Malhotra lehenga on different occasions. Let’s take a look and let us know which actress looked the best!

Sara Ali Khan

First up, we have Sara Ali Khan who wore the designer’s pink lehenga on the occasion of Bakri Eid. And just like every other Manish Malhotra lehenga, this lehenga too had his signature sparkle. The pink blouse featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and was decked in Chikankari work all over. It has a deep back and bore the criss-cross look. The short blouse helped Sara show off her toned midriff. The actress effortlessly teamed it with a perfectly matching heavily embroidered lehenga. The pink lehenga was embellished with embroidered flowers all over. The ensemble was then completed with a net dupatta with similar off-white and pink Chikankari embroidery running along the borders.

Kriti Sanon

Next up, we have Kriti Sanon who looked absolutely resplendent in the pink lehenga as she attended Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding celebrations. The baby pink lehenga matched the designer’s aesthetic as it featured intricate floral thread work while the dark pink border of the lehenga came with sequin detailing, adding a touch of shine to the look. The ensemble was completed with a pink sheer net dupatta that was decked with a matching border. Kriti accessorised the look with gorgeous statement earrings, a kada and stacks of silver rings.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor looked right out of a fairytale as she opted for a pink Manish Malhotra lehenga for the Umang Police Show. She definitely stood out in the ombré ensemble, which featured a voluminous skirt adorning a gradient finish, which shifted from light pink to a darker rose palette. The skirt was accentuated with large embroidered floral motifs. She complemented the lehenga with a mirror blouse in white, and a pale pink dupatta with thick borders. The Ek Villain actress kept it simple by only teaming the look with delicate chandelier-style diamond earrings.

Alia Bhatt

Finally, we have Alia Bhatt looking ethereal like always in yet another pink lehenga by the designer that she wore for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding sangeet function. The ensemble featured a pink sequinned blouse paired with a baby pink lehenga skirt embellished in sequinned floral embroidery. The cropped blouse helped her flaunt her toned midriff. She completed the look with a baby pink dupatta that matched her skirt. Alia accessorised the graceful outfit with simply a pair of gold jhumka earrings.

While Sara chose Manish Malhotra’s pink lehenga for her Eid celebrations, Shraddha wore it for an event. Kriti and Alia styled it in their own unique way for wedding festivities; who do you think styled it the best? Let us know in the comment section below.

