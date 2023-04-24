Fashion Faceoff: Sara Ali Khan or Isabelle Kaif, whose monochrome gharara set do you love?

We trust our closet a little too much when it looks monochrome. It is glamorous to see colours at their boldest best in Spring, but sometimes, striking looks are made based on subtle notes. It is easy for a classic combo to be memorable, truth stays the truth. White and black are fuelling the momentum of its glorious ups and our newly-made inspiration book featuring Sara Ali Khan and Isabelle Kaif shows how season-defining their monochrome ethnic outfits can be for where wedding guest style is headed currently.

What is your definition of a perfect and symbolic wedding-relevant attire? Sure, it can be your voluminous, shiny and colour-deep lehengas and floral printed and silk sarees. Something about the warm sunny skies encourages us to reach for ensembles that are beautifully and comfortably lightweight. And, if there are two outfits to know, these are combos of ghararas donned by actresses. Are we pumped to trickle into Shaadis in style?

Sara Ali Khan and Isabelle Kaif in ethnic outfits

Sara Ali Khan

A Diary of a Slayer in Sydney. The Atrangi Re actress went all in on her daytime look with her Sureena Chowdhri three-piece attire. Ghararas don't have to be dramatically designed to be admired. We have a detailed memory of how we reported this look of Sara in February this year. It's grown to be of fabulous value and let us re-tell about how we are acquainted with radiance in all forms from her ensemble to accessories.

Tanya Ghavri styled the 27-year-old in an expensive Rs. 38,900 designer creation which was based on a team of pieces such as the tight-fitted mini kurta with a V neckline and short sleeves clubbed with a sheer organza dupatta and gharara bottoms. We cannot keep quiet about the spotlight-consuming elements here - embellished mirrors, abstract gota, and aari thread work. The Kedarnath actress looked graceful with accessories picked from Heer House Of Jewellery's tiered bird jhumkis available for Rs. 2,250 and Fizzy Goblet's 'Nice as Ice' embellished juttis for Rs. 3,490. Can we crowd your mood board with just a few details more? Try not to skip a dozen or fewer of adorning your hands with oxidised bangles. Kohl and nude brown lipstick looked good on the Simmba actress.

Isabelle Kaif

That moment when we got excited about Eid. Celebrations filled the air and this was no different for the Kwatha actress. She was styled by Tanya as well but in a different designer-made ivory and black three-piece ensemble. Isabelle donned a Punit Balana creation which was split into a mini and sleeveless kurti with resham and mirror work (as seen on Sara's ensemble as well). Strong point-grabbing features. It was a dreamy frame indeed with her tiered gharara and block-printed dupatta. Want to put it up on your radar? Shop for it at Rs. 37,500.

The 32-year-old's look was styled with equally fantastic oxidised bangles and jhumkas. Another pair of juttis similar to what Sara wore can be saved in your closet or purchase a brand-new pair. She sported a wavy hairdo and as seen here red lipstick can never look boring.

Whose style do you dig? Let us know in the comments section.

