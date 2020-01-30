Fashion Faceoff: Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin wear the same Messika earrings: Who wore it better?

Both the Hollywood divas picked out the same earrings for different occasions. Check it out!

Whether they are walking red carpets or heading out and about in the city in comfortable, off-duty looks, both Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber manage to look absolutely flawless. Both are fashionistas in their own sense - Hailey is known for her campaigns on billboards, while Selena, for her red carpet and music video outfits. Either way, the two always manage to turn heads with their fashion.

Both the Hollywood divas also share a similar sense of style. They love their comfortable, loose, baggy clothing when they don't have to dress up. And when they need to step out, they clean up well! But never have the two dared to wear the same pieces - until now!

Selena Gomez, making her debut at Cannes in 2019, opted for a navy Chanel suit for the photocall of her film The Dead Don't Die. Her outfit was extremely chic and looked comfortable, fitting her like a glove and keeping her cosy at the same time. Her hair was pulled back and the singer accessorised her look with Messika 'Snake Dance' earrings in silver, making for the perfect statement accessory to her otherwise simple look.

Hailey Baldwin walked the red carpet with hubby Justin Bieber, for the premiere of his documentary YouTube series, picked out a sultry black Zuhair Murad cut-out sheer dress with loads of embellishments on it. It featured a plunging neckline and a cut out at her waist that featured a cut-out to show off her toned abs and midriff. To accessorise, the model picked out the same Messika 'Snake Dance' hoop earrings that added a hint of glamour and drama to her dark look. She too, pulled her hair up into a bun to show off her accessories, but left two loose tendrils to frame her face well.

We love how both the divas have styled their accessories, giving it a whole new feel but can't decide who wore it better!

Who do you think wore the Messika earrings better - Selena Gomez or Hailey Baldwin? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

