Fashion Faceoff: Shanaya Kapoor or Janhvi Kapoor, who styled the denim collared jumpsuit better?

Proof that a denim jumpsuit can get double the vote. Now, this is what we call the coolest casual outfit. In our years of tracking the old or new fashion findings, we've understood that it's extremely easy for a stylish and trendy ensemble to get all the attention. Just like how the Kapoor sisters, Shanaya and Janhvi gave a very similar-looking onesie their liking in 2022. We woke up to the latter's look this morning who wore it last night and we were instantly reminded of how the former rocked it three months ago. Sister style goals, what's not to love?

Our closet's appetite will literally burst this season. It's a December warning, isn't it? Parties, weddings, and repeat. Date nights and regular hangouts are pretty impromptu at times but well in advance, we'd love for you to be prepared with two of these professional takes. How good is it to wear one ensemble and style it up in excellent ways?

It was in October when the Bedhadak actress first showed us the BDG Della Denim Jumpsuit from Urban Outfitters worth Rs. 4,224.77. Shanaya's monotone blue sleeveless outfit may have a message you may love. It is curated from recycled fibres which are as good as its features. It bore a collar, single zip, and side pockets. While these were primary, the stand-outs were the plunging neckline and contrast stitching embroidery done in red.

Shanaya Kapoor looks stylish in an Urban Outfitters jumpsuit

Missing out on details isn't a Shanaya thing. With the look of her accessory, a red Prada Rs. 2.12 Lakh shoulder bag and her tight-fitted ensemble looked all the fun. We're all for embracing the bold here but the 23-year-old's white double-strapped footwear isn't looking in sync with her overall look according to us. She tied her hair into a low ponytail, wore her studded earrings, and put on lipstick to finish up her dinner look.

Janhvi Kapoor is a total chic girl in a denim jumpsuit

Let's talk about the Dhadak actress's version. Denim and blue again, Janhvi sported her collared jumpsuit with no-flashy-hued accessories. It was simple and was teamed with transparent-strappy stilettos and a quilted sling bag. Her pants had the fit of bell bottoms and we could spot no embroidered pattern in red as seen on Shanaya's. The 25-year-old's look was slightly heavier on makeup with eyeshadow and pink lipstick. She wore her hoop earrings and rounded it off with a side-part hairdo.