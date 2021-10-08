Fashion Faceoff: Shanaya Kapoor or Malaika Arora: Who wore The Loom’s asymmetric kurta better?

As the festive spirit in us seems to be leveling up with each day, our style should get vibrant and prettier. You need more colour than one to revel in all celebrations of Dussehra. Since the festive closet button has been on this week and the next, we have two picks you'd try now or maybe for Diwali. It'll help you dish out fab desi looks.

Since we mentioned about two colours, we found Malaika Arora and Shanaya give us two reasons to ring in the festivities appealingly. The former was recently photographed outside her residence in an old rose-hued Chanderi kurta set that featured white lace embroidery on organza fabric attached as the hemline of the top, sleeves, as well as pants. The matching sheer dupatta also came with the same border. Both the V-neck kurta and ankle-length pants had a glossy finish. She sealed off her festive-ready avatar with a square-shaped handbag that bore a gold-hued buckle and chain and ankle-strap stilettos which played along stunningly with her earrings, and gold-hued hand accessory.

It was on Ganesh Chaturthi last month went Shanaya Kapoor was seen in the same kurta set from The Loom. Her mother, Maheep Kapoor wore the same but in blue, and as we all know Maheep and Mala too picked out the same white kurta set that had a floral dupatta from the same brand itself. The 21-year-old opted for a bright yellow attire that had the same scalloped V-neckline kurta and pants that matched. Although, she wore her Rs 4,990 worth kurta set with juttis.

