Fashion Faceoff: Shanaya Kapoor or Mouni Roy: Who wore the green Zara midi dress better?

The season says it all, keep it hot, baby girl! Summer fashion always comes with a strong start say dresses that can shake up your closet for good and re-introduce you to hues that will never turn your blind eye to the glam induced by these ensembles. If adding a hit of a dress seems like the pic-me-up you could use, this guide is for you. The perfect and vibrant alternative to your mini black dress. It's been especially exciting and fabulous to look at two celebrity divas, Shanaya Kapoor and Mouni Roy approve of the same attire.

Looking brighter than the lights below her feet, the soon-to-be Bollywood actress, Miss Kapoor showed a reference we say the best choice for a date night. The apple green strappy dress entailed a cowl neckline and a ruched detailing at the side which was gorgeously oomph-ed up with a drawstring feature placed right at the start of the slit. Time for a hot show isn't it? The 22-year-old ditched all chunky earrings and kept her OOTN stunning with gold flats. For those who are first to seek beauty in details, these embellishments just know how to make a statement. With her hair swept to one side and lips glossed up in a brown shade, we just cannot stop looking at her.

The diva who entered the married block recently has always been the one we'd take fashion references from and girl, what a lewk the Gold actress served from the Srilankan waters. She too wore the Rs. 3,990.00 midi dress but styled with oversized hoop earrings and double-strapped flats.

Who styled it the best? Let us know in the comments below.

